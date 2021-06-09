TV Shows
Published June 9, 2021

‘Loki’: Explore New Images from Episode 1

For all time. Always!

by Rachel Paige
loki

Glorious purpose? No — for all time, always! 

That’s what Loki’s going to find himself saying as his new slogan in Marvel Studios Loki. Picking up after the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (you know, when Loki picks up the Tesseract during the Avengers’ time heist and disappears…) he’s suddenly found himself in a strange new world surrounded by a slew of new people. Just call them the Time Variance Authority

In Episode 1 of Loki, “Glorious Purpose,” the God of Mischief finds himself out of time and in an unusual place and forced — against his godly disposition — to cooperate with others. Welcome to the TVA, y’all!

Dive into the brand new images from the episode below, and don’t forget to let the TVA know how they’re doing!

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Explore New Images from Episode 1

TV Shows

‘Loki’: See Pictures From the Fan Events Held Around the World

Gear

Glorious New ‘Loki’ Items Arrive for Marvel Must Haves

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

America Chavez Discovers New Truths Behind Her Origin in 'America Chavez: Made in the USA' #4

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 3 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

In this article: Loki, Loki, Disney+, Agent Mobius, Ravonna Renslayer, Hunter B-15, Miss Minutes, Time Variance Authority
1/
'Loki' Episode 1

Related

TV Shows

‘Loki’: See Pictures From the Fan Events Held Around the World

Catch the first episode streaming on Wednesday, June 9!

12 hours ago

Comics

Start Your Loki Reading with These Comic Stories

Save up to 72% off on digital trades and issues starring the God of Mischief in the Marvel Comics App.

18 hours ago

1:00

Trailers & Extras

Owen Wilson Joins the MCU | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+

There's a new agent in town. Owen Wilson joins the MCU as Agent Mobius in Marvel Studios' Loki, and Original Series streaming this Wednesday on Disney+.

1 day ago

TV Shows

Owen Wilson Describes the ‘Loki Lectures’ Tom Hiddleston Gave Him on Set

A New behind-the-scenes featurette dives into Agent Mobius.

2 days ago