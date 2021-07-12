The Loki Variants Find Their Glorious Purpose with New Character Posters

You know what they say: five Lokis are better than one!

Ok, no one actually says that, but that’s certainly what we’re all thinking following Episode 5 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “Journey Into Mystery.” After the titular Loki finds himself trapped in the Void with a bunch of Loki Variants, he’s forced to band together with them to escape the desolate place in hopes of taking down the Time Variance Authority. It’s a difficult feat, but you know what Alligator Loki always says in the face of danger? “[Growl].”

Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, President Loki, and everyone’s favorite Alligator of Mischief all get their time to shine with individual character posters, which you can check out below!