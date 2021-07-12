TV Shows
Published July 12, 2021

The Loki Variants Find Their Glorious Purpose with New Character Posters

Yes, even Alligator Loki, too.

by Rachel Paige

You know what they say: five Lokis are better than one! 

Ok, no one actually says that, but that’s certainly what we’re all thinking following Episode 5 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “Journey Into Mystery.” After the titular Loki finds himself trapped in the Void with a bunch of Loki Variants, he’s forced to band together with them to escape the desolate place in hopes of taking down the Time Variance Authority. It’s a difficult feat, but you know what Alligator Loki always says in the face of danger? “[Growl].” 

Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, President Loki, and everyone’s favorite Alligator of Mischief all get their time to shine with individual character posters, which you can check out below!

classic loki
boastful loki
kid loki
president loki
ALLIGATOR LOKI

Marvel Studios' Loki is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. 

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

TV Shows

TV Shows

'What If… ?': Watch the New Trailer Now

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 5

TV Shows

‘Loki’: The Glorious Debut of Alligator Loki

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Sophia Di Martino on Fighting and Falling in Love

In this article: Loki, Loki, Disney+

