Loki Takes Over Wednesdays with Watch Parties

Mid-week is about to get a little more mischievous. Not only is Loki taking over Wednesdays, but he’s taking over Wednesdays early. Ahead of the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Loki which happens on — you guessed it — Wednesday, June 9, get ready for the main event by reliving all of Loki’s best tricks!

Every Wednesday as we count down to the glorious premiere, dive into one and/or two movies, featuring Loki himself, now streaming on Disney+! We’re kicking off the weekly watch parties with Loki’s first appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor, ending with his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame — you know, the park when he picks up the tesseract and disappears….

LOKI WEDNESDAYS SCHEDULE

May 12 @ 5pm PT: Marvel Studios’ Thor

May 19 @ 4pm PT: Marvel’s The Avengers and Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World

May 26 @ 5pm PT: Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 2 @ 4pm PT: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame