TV Shows
Published March 16, 2022

Marvel Live-Action Series Arrive on Disney+

Titles available to stream include: 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'Luke Cage,' 'Iron Fist,' 'The Defenders,' 'The Punisher,' and 'Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

by Rachel Paige
defenders

Starting today, Disney+ is now the streaming home of so many more iconic Marvel Super Heroes. Joining the already robust offerings available, additional live-action series are now available to watch, including: Marvel's DaredevilMarvel's Jessica JonesMarvel's Luke CageMarvel's Iron FistMarvel's The Defenders, and Marvel's The Punisher, plus Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stream them now

With the addition of these titles, Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings. When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

March 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

The Young Avengers Reunite, a New Hero Steps Into the Spotlight, and More in This Year's 'Marvel's Voices: Pride'

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel': First Trailer Introduces Kamala Khan

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Onto Digital Today

Comics

The New X-Men Lineup Is Revealed Amidst Exposed Secrets and a Heartbreaking Betrayal at This Year's Hellfire Gala

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel's Daredevil | Season 2, Marvel's Daredevil | Season 3, Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), Marvel's Jessica Jones | Season 3, Marvel's Jessica Jones | Season 2, Jessica Jones, Marvel's Luke Cage | Season 2, Luke Cage, Marvel's Iron Fist | Season 1, Marvel's Iron Fist | Season 2, Iron Fist (Danny Rand), Marvel's The Defenders | Season 1, Punisher (Frank Castle), Marvel's The Punisher | Season 1, Marvel's The Punisher | Season 2, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Season 5, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Season 6, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Season 7

Related

Comics

Gail Simone Brings Jessica Jones Into Her Own Multiverse With 'The Variants'

Jessica Jones will come face-to-face with several versions of herself in this new series by Gail Simone and Phil Noto arriving in June.

5 days ago

Comics

Elektra's History in Costumes

Revisit the Woman Without Fear’s pivotal moments through some iconic looks.

1 week ago

Comics

'Women of Marvel' #1 Celebrates Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Jessica Jones & More

Charlie Jane Anders, Jordie Bellaire, Rhianna Pratchett, Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage and more explore the 'Women of Marvel' in new special.

1 week ago

Comics

The Biggest and Best Moments from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Read this classic event in Daredevil history and gain 1,000 Marvel Insider points!

1 week ago