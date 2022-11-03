TV Shows
Published November 3, 2022

‘Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk’ Is Streaming Now on Disney+

Go behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’!

by Robyn Belt

All rise for She-Hulk! Get an inside look at the making of the super-powered law comedy with the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk!

The special, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, features the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conjured and shaped. Discover what it took for “She-Hulk” creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel’s first truly comedic series—one that boldly “breaks the fourth wall” to acknowledge its own audience, no less!

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+!
Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.

In this article: She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, Marvel Studios Assembled, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters)

