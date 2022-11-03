‘Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk’ Is Streaming Now on Disney+
Go behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’!
All rise for She-Hulk! Get an inside look at the making of the super-powered law comedy with the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk!
The special, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, features the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conjured and shaped. Discover what it took for “She-Hulk” creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel’s first truly comedic series—one that boldly “breaks the fourth wall” to acknowledge its own audience, no less!
Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK, and follow Jennifer Walters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and find Marvel now on TikTok!
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Podcasts
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast Debuts November 3