Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’

Today during Disney+’s 2023 Upfronts presentation in New York City, Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer provided a new look at three upcoming series on Disney+, starting with Secret Invasion (arriving on June 21) along with announcing new release dates Loki and Echo.

Loki Season 2 - October 6

The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki with arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022’s D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place. "Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is." Only time will tell what happens next.

Echo - November 29

Marvel Studios’ Echo will arrive on November 29, 2023 on Disney+, with all episodes dropping onto the streaming platform that day. The new series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

