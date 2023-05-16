TV Shows
Published May 16, 2023

Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’

Coming to Disney+ in late 2023!

by Rachel Paige
studios - loki echo

Today during Disney+’s 2023 Upfronts presentation in New York City, Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer provided a new look at three upcoming series on Disney+, starting with Secret Invasion (arriving on June 21) along with announcing new release dates Loki and Echo

Loki Season 2 - October 6

The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki with arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022’s D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place. "Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is." Only time will tell what happens next. 

Echo - November 29

Marvel Studios’ Echo will arrive on November 29, 2023 on Disney+, with all episodes dropping onto the streaming platform that day. The new series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. 

Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and TikTok

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’

Comics

Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, Goes Noir

Games

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Marvel Games

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

It's Carnage Vs. Knull for the King in Black's Crown in 'Death of the Venomverse'

Comics

Who Is Nick Fury? The Official Marvel Guide

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Loki | Season 2, Echo, Disney+

Related

Movies

Movies and Specials to Watch on Disney+ Before ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Save the galaxy, again, on May 5.

1 week ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Spidey Swings Onto Disney+

'Spider-Man' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man' are now streaming!

3 weeks ago

TV Shows

Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Arrives on Disney+ June 16

The documentary will first premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

4 weeks ago

TV Shows

Trust No One in the New Trailer for 'Secret Invasion'

Premiering exclusively on Disney+ June 21!

1 month ago