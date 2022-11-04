TV Shows
Published November 4, 2022

'Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night' Is Streaming Now on Disney+

Go behind the scenes of 'Werewolf by Night' with director Michael Giacchino and his documentarian brother Anthony Giacchino!

by Meagan Damore

After making his directorial debut on Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night, renowned composer Michael Giacchino is now the subject of his own special: Director by Night, which was filmed by his brother, veteran documentary filmmaker Anthony Giacchino.

Now streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night chronicles the brothers' experience on Werewolf by Night, as well as their journey from the small New Jersey town where they grew up to Hollywood, where they have since won Academy Awards in their respective fields. The special also features appearances by the cast, including Jack Russell actor Gael García Bernal and Elsa Bloodstone herself Laura Donnelly.

'Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night' poster

Special Presentation: Director by Night is now streaming on Disney+.

