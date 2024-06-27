TV Shows
'Marvel’s Hit-Monkey' Hits New York in the Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer

The Hulu series returns July 15 and stars Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, and Ally Maki.

by Devan Coggan

Marvel's Hit-Monkey is headed to New York City.

The darkly comedic animated series is back for Season 2, premiering July 15 on Hulu. Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) who embarks on an epic quest for revenge, guided by a ghostly hitman mentor named Bryce (Jason Sudeikis).

The new Season 2 trailer relocates the action from Tokyo to New York City, where Monkey reckons with his new status as the famed “killer of killers” and Bryce attempts to repair the damage he incurred during life. Olivia Munn and Ally Maki also return from Season 1 as Akiko Yokohama and Haruka.

“We always knew we wanted to set Season 2 in New York City,” Gordon explains. “Like Tokyo, it’s a layered, gritty, cinematic place. But it also allowed us to dig into Bryce’s past and drag Monkey deeper into the messiness of the human world. It’s been the setting of so many Marvel stories before, but we wanted to show a more realistic version of the city. Still moody and complex, but more like the city we know.”

'Hit Monkey' season 2

Moving Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Season 2 to New York City allowed Gordon and Speck to introduce a few key characters from Bryce’s past — including Bryce’s estranged daughter Iris, voiced by Cristin Milioti, and Bryce’s foul-mouthed former agent Eunice, voiced by Leslie Jones.

“There are also great supporting roles, like the crime scene cleaner Buddy, played by Rob Corddry; a time-bending hustler played by Jim Gaffigan; and the Devil, played by legendary voice actor Keith David,” Speck adds.

The season also sends Monkey on a journey of self-discovery, as he grapples with his capacity for violent revenge.

“We also dig deeper into Monkey’s past, which ultimately drives him to his breaking point and pays off a lot of his deeper issues from Season 1,” Speck says. “And there’s also a whole host of new villains and allies this season, which you’ll just have to watch the show to discover.”

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Season 2 will premiere July 15 on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.

'Hit-Monkey' Season 2 trailer

In this article: Marvel's Hit-Monkey Season 2, Hit-Monkey

