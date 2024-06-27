'Marvel’s Hit-Monkey' Hits New York in the Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer

Marvel's Hit-Monkey is headed to New York City.

The darkly comedic animated series is back for Season 2, premiering July 15 on Hulu. Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) who embarks on an epic quest for revenge, guided by a ghostly hitman mentor named Bryce (Jason Sudeikis).

The new Season 2 trailer relocates the action from Tokyo to New York City, where Monkey reckons with his new status as the famed “killer of killers” and Bryce attempts to repair the damage he incurred during life. Olivia Munn and Ally Maki also return from Season 1 as Akiko Yokohama and Haruka.

“We always knew we wanted to set Season 2 in New York City,” Gordon explains. “Like Tokyo, it’s a layered, gritty, cinematic place. But it also allowed us to dig into Bryce’s past and drag Monkey deeper into the messiness of the human world. It’s been the setting of so many Marvel stories before, but we wanted to show a more realistic version of the city. Still moody and complex, but more like the city we know.”