'Hit-Monkey' Returning to Hulu for Season 2

After an explosive first season of Hit-Monkey on Hulu where a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe was slaughtered, leading him to join forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they killed their way through the Yakuza underworld, Hulu announced today that the animated series will be returning for season two! The action continues in season two as Bryce and Monkey head to the city that never sleeps, New York City!

Cast returning for season two include Olivia Munn, Jason Sudeikis, Ally Maki and Fred Tatasciore. Newly added to the case as well is Leslie Jones. Hit-Monkey isco-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck and produced by 20th Television Animation.