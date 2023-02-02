TV Shows
Published February 2, 2023

'Hit-Monkey' Returning to Hulu for Season 2

Olivia Munn, Jason Sudeikis, Ally Maki and Fred Tatasciore return with Leslie Jones joining the cast!

by Marvel

After an explosive first season of Hit-Monkey on Hulu where a  Japanese snow monkey’s tribe was slaughtered, leading him to join forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they killed their way through the Yakuza underworld, Hulu announced today that the animated series will be returning for season two! The action continues in season two as Bryce and Monkey head to the city that never sleeps, New York City!

Cast returning for season two include Olivia Munn, Jason Sudeikis, Ally Maki and Fred Tatasciore. Newly added to the case as well is Leslie Jones. Hit-Monkey  isco-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck and produced by 20th Television Animation.

Movies

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Arrives on Disney+ and Digital

Comics

Marvel's 2023 X-Men Election Begins Now

Comics

Black History Month Variant Cover Artists on Their Marvel Origin Stories

Comics

Seven Foundational Moments from Loki's History with the Avengers

Comics

Marvel Creators Show Their Support in the X-Men Election

