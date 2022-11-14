TV Shows
Published November 14, 2022

'Moon Girl Magic' Music Video Released from 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

The new music video features the full length song and never before seen clips from the new show coming February 10th on the Disney Channel.

by Marvel
Moon Girl Magic

The excitement builds for the premiere of 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur', the animated series coming to the Disney Channel on February 10th, and shortly thereafter on Disney+. Today saw the release of the brand new music video featuring the extended length version of the main title song, 'Moon Girl Magic', written and produced by three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq, who serves are the series executive music producer. The music video features never before seen clips from the upcoming show and is a great way to get ready for the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur magic coming in February. 

The song, 'Moon Girl Magic' is available wherever music is streamed. Add it to your favorite playlist today!

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is based on the hit comic books from Marvel and is all abouLunella, Marvel's first African American teenage girl Super Hero and her pal, Devil Dinosaur. The series stars Siamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Behind the scenes, Grammy Award-winning Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer and the series is executive-produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter.

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' premieres on the Disney Channel on February 10th, and shortly thereafter on Disney+.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Introducing the leader of the Talokan — Namor

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night' Is Streaming Now on Disney+

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Apparel, Accessories, Makeup, Toys, and More

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

'Monica Rambeau: Photon' #1 First Look Sends Monica into Battle with Spider-Man & Doctor Strange

Comics

The History of Black Panther and Namor

In this article: Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl (Lunella Lafayette), Devil Dinosaur

Related

Comics

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' #1 First Look Gives Lunella Her Own Super Team

In a special first look at 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' #1, Lunella assembles a team of Inhuman kids just like herself for her new roller derby team.

2 weeks ago

TV Shows

NYCC 2022: 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Will Be Back with Season 2

Plus, watch and listen to the clip from the new theme song "Moon Girl Magic."

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 3 Recap

‘Dark Web,’ ‘Sins of Sinister,’ and the ‘Fall of X.’ Marvel Comics maps out its biggest upcoming stories for the year ahead.

1 month ago

2:05

Trailers & Extras

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Premiere Date Announced!

The brand new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series will premiere on February 10, 2023 on Disney Channel and later on Disney+!

2 months ago