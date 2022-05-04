Khonshu Speaks! An In-Depth Interview with F. Murray Abraham About ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel.com: Hello. I am so sorry for whatever technical confusion we all just went through.

Abraham: Do you have any idea where I am?

Marvel.com: Aren't you in Italy?

Abraham: I'm in Sicily, and I'm in one of those lovely, extravagant suites and I'm overlooking the Ionian Bay. It's one of those rare, beautiful days, which is— I just feel like, when our life is good, it's really, really good. I wish you could see it, but I can't show it to you. Anyway, it's nice to finally talk to you.

Marvel.com: Yes, it is wonderful to talk to you, too. I am a huge fan, I love your voice. I'm hearing your voice in my head all the time now, and I'm so excited to talk about Khonshu.

Abraham: Me too. Isn't it neat? I love what they've accomplished. Oscar [Isaac] is an old friend. We've done Shakespeare together. It's a pleasure to see this— because I think it's a success. What can I tell you? What do you want to hear?

Marvel.com: I would love to start at the very beginning of your journey with Marvel Studios. How did you get involved in a project like this? Did you audition for it, or did someone approach you to say, hey, we've got this role for you?

Abraham: They approached me, they called me. I don't know how they got around to it, but I was delighted because I thought it was fun.

But the other thing is that it's so far-reaching. It's full of surprises! The idea that these creatures that keep appearing out of mythology seem absolutely plausible. I think that's part of the magic of the piece. It's all vaguely possible. Going to Egypt and going to the tombs and to the pyramids, it makes it kind of a reality, I think. What do you think?

Marvel.com: [LAUGHS] I believe all of this is completely possible. And who knows? Maybe Khonshu is hiding around a corner waiting for me. When you joined the show, how much did they tell you about Khonshu up front? Did they tell you, ooh, he's a big, cranky bird who basically torments this one guy?

ABRAHAM: No, what they did was show me what they had done and ask if I was interested in trying to come up with a voice for it. And, of course, I was. It's an outrageous character as far as I'm concerned. I hate to say this, because, well, it's an actor's ego, but I think he's just one of the very loveliest characters in the whole piece. [LAUGHS] He's outrageous. He's capable of doing anything and charming his way out of it. I love that.

Marvel.com: I've seen a ton of videos and reactions of people super-cutting all of his insults to Marc and Steven. How much play did you have there, saying these lines and coming up with them?

ABRAHAM: What I loved about the recording of it and the direction of it was that they allowed me to have a lot of latitude and they kept asking for input. We kept re-recording. We kept coming back and doing different things, over and over again, to get it so that everyone was satisfied. It was a treat to be able to record it, know what you had done, and then maybe a week later, come back after it had sat there for a while so you knew there was an improvement somewhere. It was very wise of them, by the way, to do that kind of thing, rather than try to do it all at one time. We did it over a period of time.

Marvel.com: I was going to ask what the recording process was like, because I assume it was kind of like recording an animated feature, how it's already done and you're just adding dialogue after?

ABRAHAM: Well, it's interesting that they did it this way but I kept coming back because primarily I'm a theater actor and I love it for many reasons.

One problem is that you really do get to come back the next night. I do a show eight times a week, for example. By the end of the week, I've done it so many times that I was able to think about improving or changing or adjusting. And that's what they did with this. They kept listening to it and asking if I had a different idea. And I felt like I was part of the process, which I don't think happens very often, frankly.