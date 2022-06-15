TV Shows
Published June 15, 2022

'Ms. Marvel' | Every Song Featured in Episode 2

Every generation needs a hero. The original series is now streaming on Disney+!

by Christine Dinh
'Ms. Marvel' | Every Song Featured in Episode 2

Kamala Khan.

She's an icon. A legend. The moment.

We're now two episodes into Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, and the hits keep coming!

Curious about all the music featured in the episode "Crushed"? Don't worry, we've got the handy list for you below!

EVERY SONG FEATURED IN EPISODE 2 OF MS. MARVEL:

  • "Feel So Good" — Mase
  • "Goddess" — Krewella, NERVO, and Raja Kumari
  • "Come Around" — Timbaland and M.I.A.
  • "Keep on Movin" — B. Stew
  • "Anthem" — Swet Shop Boys
  • "Sage" — Ritviz
  • "Attitude" — PayAttention
  • "Peechay Hutt" — Hassan Raheem, Justin Bibis, and Talal Qureshi
  • "Jalebi Baby" — Tesher
  • "Be My Baby" — The Ronettes
  • "Aye Khuda" — Aslam Afzal, Farhad B, Vimal K, and Atif Afzal
  • "Husan" — Husan & Bhangra Knights


Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right? 

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer. 

Ms. Marvel is now streaming exclusively on Disney+

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Shang-Chi Masters One of the Marvel Universe's Greatest Weapons in New 'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' #1 Trailer

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Pride Month Spotlight: Angela & Sera

Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

In this article: Ms. Marvel, Disney+

Related

TV Shows

Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2

The budget Captain Marvel.

2 hours ago

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel’: The Cast and Crew on why Iman Vellani “Belongs in the Marvel Universe”

"It may have been the first or second day I met her, she was like, which movie do you like better — 'Infinity War' or 'Endgame'?”

2 hours ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

A Sloth Baby Production.

4 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Iman Vellani

The future is in her hands. Learn all about the new face of the MCU!

5 days ago