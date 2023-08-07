TV Shows
Published August 7, 2023

‘Ms. Marvel’ Wins TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Stream all episodes now on Disney+!

by Marvel
ms marvel

Today, the Television Critics Association (TCA) announced that Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel had won the TCA Award for 2023 for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming! The series, which premiered in 2022, follows Kamala Khan as she tries to navigate her school life and newfound Super Powers in Jersey City alongside her best friends. 

Ready for more Ms. Marvel? Kamala will next be seen alongside her idol, Carol Danvers — aka Captain Marvel — and Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' The Marvels, arriving in theaters November 11! 

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with Super Powers, right? 

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.  Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer. 

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Super-Skrull, Explained

Comics

The Most Shocking Moments from 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

SDCC 2023: Watch the ‘Marvel: Next Big Thing’ Panel in Full

Games

MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms

Culture & Lifestyle

First Look: The 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' Hits Bookstores Later This Year

In this article: Ms. Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Disney+

Related

TV Shows

'I Am Groot': First Trailer for Season 2 Reveals New Mischief

You woodn't beleaf what Groot gets up to this season.

2 days ago

Movies

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Now Streaming on Disney+

Get ready for one last ride.

5 days ago

Games

MARVEL Strike Force v7.3 Update Gathers Elite Team of Secret Defenders

See who made it onto the new team led by the legendary Black Cat!

5 days ago

TV Shows

The Timeline is Running Out in New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer

The God of Mischief returns October 6.

1 week ago