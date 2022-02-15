Oscar Isaac and Kevin Feige on the 'Brutal' and 'Nutty' Nature of 'Moon Knight'

We're a little over a month out from the release of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, arriving exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.

To get you pumped for the arrival of Moon Knight, lead star Oscar Isaac and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave an exclusive glimpse into the action-packed, "brutal" series joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the latest issue of Empire Magazine, on-stands this February 17. Check out the Moon Knight Empire covers!

“The idea of getting back to ‘handmade’ films, character studies… I was desperate for that feeling,” revealed Isaac on his decision to join the MCU exclusively to Empire Magazine. “It felt ‘handmade’...And it’s the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man.”

“I thought, ‘Maybe I can hijack this thing,'" continued Isaac. "'Maybe this is the chance to do something really...nutty on a major stage.’”

Drawn to the complexities and turmoil his character experiences with dissociative identity disorder, Isaac shared, "What I love most about this thing is that it’s an exploration of a mind that doesn’t know itself. A human being that doesn’t know his own brain. I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival. But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body… It required a lot of energy.”