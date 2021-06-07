TV Shows
Published June 7, 2021

Owen Wilson Describes the ‘Loki Lectures’ Tom Hiddleston Gave Him on Set

A New behind-the-scenes featurette dives into Agent Mobius.

by Rachel Paige

Owen Wilson has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s happy to finally be here. As he explains in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Marvel “first spoke to me about Iron Man, and Captain America, and even Hulk. And I was like, ‘well you know, I don’t know…’”

After a pause, he lets us know he’s just kidding. He was never in the running for Tony Stark. 

But now he’s here in MCU as Agent Mobius in Marvel Studios’ Loki and even went through a crash course on the character, all thanks to Tom Hiddleston. According to Wilson, Hiddleston took everyone through Loki’s world and different movies, calling this a series of “Loki Lectures.” Where do we sign up?

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Howard Stark, Pym Particles, Temporal Anomalies, and the History of the New Land

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Writer Benjamin Percy on Crafting the World of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Movies

It All Comes Down to Family in Latest 'Black Widow' Special Look

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Fanhome Releases Iron Man Mark III Armor Collectible for the First Time in the United States

Comics

The X-Men's World Goes Up in Flames in Jonathan Hickman's 'Inferno'

In this article: Loki, Loki, Disney+, Time Variance Authority, Agent Mobius

