Owen Wilson Describes the ‘Loki Lectures’ Tom Hiddleston Gave Him on Set

Owen Wilson has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s happy to finally be here. As he explains in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Marvel “first spoke to me about Iron Man, and Captain America, and even Hulk. And I was like, ‘well you know, I don’t know…’”

After a pause, he lets us know he’s just kidding. He was never in the running for Tony Stark.

But now he’s here in MCU as Agent Mobius in Marvel Studios’ Loki and even went through a crash course on the character, all thanks to Tom Hiddleston. According to Wilson, Hiddleston took everyone through Loki’s world and different movies, calling this a series of “Loki Lectures.” Where do we sign up?

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

