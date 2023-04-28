TV Shows
Published April 28, 2023

Revisit the Guardians of the Galaxy with 'Marvel Studios' Legends' on Disney+

Get ready for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with spotlights on Peter Quill, Gamora and more!

by Marvel

Are you ready for one last ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy? Well luckily we're here to help you get ready to save the galaxy...again.

With Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arriving exclusively in theaters in one week, tickets are now on sale, and have got what you need to prepare for this epic wrap up to the trilogy.

To prepare you for the upcoming highly-anticipated film, Marvel Studios' Legends has eight episodes on Disney+, focusing on the found family that makes up the Guardians of the Galaxy: Peter Quill, GamoraRocket, Groot, Nebula, Drax, Mantis, and of course, Kraglin.

So buckle up and get ready! Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming on Disney+.

Save the galaxy (again, for the third time!) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters on May 5, 2023. Get your tickets today! 

