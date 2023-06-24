‘Secret Invasion’: Cobie Smulders Reflects on Maria Hill’s MCU Journey

The first episode of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion ends with a shocking twist: long-time S.H.I.E.L.D. operative and Avengers-ally Maria Hill is killed by the rogue Skrull Gravik amid a confusing scuffle. Hill, along with Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, is trying to stop Gravik from carrying out an attack. The team is unfortunately not successful and as the dust starts to settle, Hill approaches who she believes to be Fury; unfortunately, it’s Gravik masquerading as him instead. Gravik, as Fury, fatally shoots her, leaving Hill to succumb to her wounds in the real Fury’s arms.

It’s a heartbreaking end, considering viewers have been watching Cobie Smulders’ Hill charge into battle alongside a wide array of Super Heroes since making her debut in The Avengers back in 2012. Now, a decade later Smulders is simply thrilled to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long, and excited that Secret Invasion raises the stakes to new, grittier heights.

Following the first episode, Marvel.com jumped on a video chat with Smulders to talk through the series, Hill’s journey, and how all the kids in her life think she’s very cool.

MARVEL.COM: Before we even get to Secret Invasion, I'd like to look back on the last 10 years of Maria Hill in the MCU. Is there anything that stands out in your mind as being the best thing — a favorite day, a favorite moment throughout everything?

COBIE SMULDERS: Oh, it's so hard to choose that, I can say thankfully, because there were so many wonderful moments. When I auditioned to play this role — I think you're right, 10 years ago, maybe a little bit more — I just never expected to get to do so many different projects, and such a varied amount of projects, animated, television, film. It's been really, really cool. I think this last series of Secret Invasion was really special. We got to do some more intimate scenes. We got to talk about emotions, or at least certainly acknowledge that they exist, which is great.

We just got off a plane yesterday and [my husband] was watching some of the Avengers films. It just really brought me back. And I went, oh, my God.

Just remembering going into those rooms, being on a flying aircraft carrier with the Avengers, just flying through the sky. And the scale— the scale of all those first Avengers movies was just huge. So to start my time as Maria Hill on these huge sets, tentpole movies, and then to seemingly get to finish doing a series where it was so much gritty. It was very much boots on the ground, humans talking to each other, it was marvelous.

That didn't really answer your question, but it's a hard one to get specific. It's hard to pick and choose, but every experience I have has just been wonderful.

MARVEL.COM: No, that was the perfect answer. In interviews, you've been talking about your daughters and how all of this has made you very cool with your kids—

COBIE SMULDERS: Not just with my kids, I've got nieces, I've got nephews. Friends' kids are excited about me. It's one of the perks, one of many perks that you get when you're asked to be in this world, which is this world is supported by such incredible fans.

I've witnessed that over the 10 years. And I'm really witnessing it now, too, just hearing the fans. It's incredible. And I and I just love that this is a world started by artists, by comic book lovers, by these initial characters. I feel so lucky to have been a part of the world for as long as I have, just because it is such a magical, creative place.

MARVEL.COM: Have your daughters and the other kids seen the first episode of Secret Invasion yet?

COBIE SMULDERS: Our eldest has. Our youngest, no. But they don't really watch a lot of my stuff, but I think it's more just being a part of Marvel is cool, not necessarily me, but just that I've hung out with Captain America, I think they find it cool.

I don't know if they can see me as super cool just because I'm their mom, but I do get that from a lot of their friends, and again, my nephews and nieces and stuff. That's pretty cool.