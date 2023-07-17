TV Shows
Published July 17, 2023

'Secret Invasion': New Trailer Previews Last Two Climactic Episodes

Trust no one.

by Marvel

Who can you trust? Disney+ has released a brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion. Don’t miss the last two episodes of this exciting espionage thriller that has Nick Fury trusting no one as he rushes to avert chaos.

In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive produces along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers. 

No backup. Just Fury. Secret Invasion is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. 

Secret Invasion

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Blasts Onto Disney+ on August 2

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige on Rhodey’s Big Reveal

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Secret Invasion': New Trailer Previews Last Two Climactic Episodes

Comics

Marvel Comics Presents: The Death of Moon Knight

Comics

July 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Secret Invasion, Nick Fury, Disney+

Related

Movies

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Blasts Onto Disney+ on August 2

Join the galaxy’s favorite ragtag heroes for one last ride.

17 hours ago

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige on Rhodey’s Big Reveal

“It's fun to fold that in and know that that’s what's happening underneath all of these Rhodey scenes."

5 days ago

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson on Nick Fury’s ‘Skrullmance’

“It's good that the audience knows that Fury has someone and he’s not alone in the fight or in the world."

1 week ago

Comics

War Machine’s Greatest Moments

The pivotal comic stories starring James Rhodes as War Machine, Iron Man, and Iron Patriot.

2 weeks ago