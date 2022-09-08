‘She-Hulk’ Episode 4 — Jennifer Walters vs. Donny Blaze

Meanwhile, across town, Donny Blaze is up to it again. He opens a portal and his willing participant is not so willing to go through it, claiming that he stranded one of her friends in a parking garage the week before. Ok, so let’s try something different. And that’s when things go off the rails. Instead of making a cute little bird appear, Donny makes a literal demon hatch. After opening up another portal, suddenly the theater is swarming with these little demons and not in a fun spooky way.



Realizing he needs help, Donny turns to Wong. (Wong, meanwhile, is in the middle of watching This Is Us, and Jack’s just died and clearly, Rebecca is going through it.) “Call my lawyer,” Wong snarls at Donny as he jumps through the portal himself to start slaying the demons.



MEANWHILE, Jen and Arthur are getting cozy at home and her phone will not stop vibrating. Wong, refusing to wait, portals in demanding that Jen help him out right now. So, off Jen goes to try to fight the demons, unsure of how she’s even supposed to be stopping them. “Be a Hulk!” Wong yells.



After some fancy maneuvering on both their parts, the two of them are able to capture all the demons and send them through a portal to their own dimension. Brandishing one last demon, Jen asks Donny if he’s willing to agree to the cease and desist, and seeing that demon, yeah, he agrees.



Ok, back to Jen’s date. One home, in one swift move, she picks Arthur up off the couch and carries him to the bedroom.



The next morning, Jen is busy making freshly squeezed orange juice when Nikki texts to check out the news. According to a news report, Titania has been cleared of all charges. Ugh, come on.



Arthur then appears in the living room, confused as to what’s going on. Where’s She-Hulk? Jen explains that she’s She-Hulk, but now she’s “just Jen.” Feeling a little weirded out, he excuses himself and leaves.



“Whatever, hot doctor’s a cliche anyway,” Jen mumbles to us.



There’s a knock at the door, and for a second Jen thinks he might have returned. Nope. Instead, she’s being served papers from Titania LLC. Surprise, Titania’s suing Jen for misuse of a trademark: She-Hulk.



“She’s suing me over the name She-Hulk? But that’s my name?” Jen wonders aloud before turning to us. “Kind of a bummer way to end this episode. I bet there’s a fun tag.”

THE FUN TAG:

Wong is back to watching This Is Us with Madisynn by his side. “Wongers have you ever had a tequila sunrise?” she asks him. And then Madisynn runs through a list of some fun-sounding drinks (Blue curaçao? Whatever it is, it’s blue), quizzing Wongers on if he’s had them or not. When Madisynn mentions just vodka straight, Wong explains that he once had vodka and yak milk.



“Do you have any of that here? I’d love to try some yak milk,” Madisynn asks.



As for Wongers’ favorite drink, that’s a gin and tonic. That’s when Madisynn makes him a promise, she doesn’t know if they do bottomless gin and tonic anywhere, but if they do, she’ll find it.

