‘She-Hulk’ Episode 4 — Jennifer Walters vs. Donny Blaze

For Jen, this should be pretty easy. Did Donny sign an NDA or a non-compete? Was there a contract when he began training? Did Wong get any of this in writing? Wong explains that new apprentices simply pledge their loyalty so…ok, maybe this is easier said than done.



Over at Legal Ease, Jen and Nikki sit at the bar going through the last of her case files, but Nikki is desperate to focus on Jen’s dating profile instead. Eventually, Nikki demands to see Jen’s Matcher profile, and she’s shocked. First off, Jen is using her corporate headshot as her profile? That’s a hard no. She begins swiping, because it’s all a numbers game. Seeing how grim Jen’s dating life actually is she poses a new question: what if Jen makes a profile for She-Hulk?



Save that one for later. Jen and Wong head to the Mystic Castle to tell Donny Blaze to stop doing what he’s doing. However, Cornelius Willows, the curiosity curator (it’s a thing) puts up a fight. Though Jen presents them with a cease and desist, they argue you can’t copyright art (you can) and Donny should stop doing this fake magic act (he won’t).



In court, Jen presents her case, and when the judge asks if there are any witnesses who can testify against Donny Blaze’s negligence of the mystic arts, Wong hesitates. But, he’s got to do it. So, once again, enter Madisynn! And she is so excited to see Wongers!



Taking a seat on the stand, Madisynn explains that first Donny Blaze gave her roses, and then pushed her into a fire land. The only reason she escaped is because she made a pact with a demon (which she cannot discuss) named Jake, and then Jake dropped her off at Wongers’ house and that’s how they became besties!



As for Madisynn’s emotional state during this, first, it was fun, then it was scary, then fun again, then spooky but in a fun way. According to Donny’s lawyer, that’s the sweet spot for a good magic show. Though Jen pushes for an injunction to stop Donny from performing while the judge reviews his case, she denies this. He can still do his little “magic” shows.



Whatever, this is boring, and Madisynn asks Wongers if they can get froyo? They can talk about The Sopranos some more.



Let’s circle back to Jen’s love life. It’s not going great. In fact, it’s going badly. She goes out on one date with one guy and it’s a trainwreck from start to finish — and she picks up the bill!! When Friday night rolls around, Nikki laments her for already being in her pajamas so early in the evening and Jen finally gives in. She makes a Matcher profile as She-Hulk. “I’m not proud of this,” she tells us. In like, 5 seconds, suddenly her phone is blowing up with new matches.



Time for some dates. In the words of Jen, “is there anything worse than dating in your 30s?” For starters, there’s one guy who is weirdly obsessed with how much she can lift (it’s a literal ton, thanks for asking), and another guy, Todd, is truly fascinated by her — but not in a good way. He calls Jen a “specimen” and she’s over it. Then there’s the one guy, Arthur, a hot doctor, who just wants Jen, er, She-Hulk, to talk about herself and she suggests splitting some fries…and taking them to go.