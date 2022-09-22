‘She-Hulk’ Episode 6: Jennifer Walters Vs. Lulu’s Wedding

A conspicuously ornate box sits in front of Jennifer Walters. The second she opens it she’s covered in confetti. Yes, this is exactly what you think it is: the dreaded bridesmaid box.



“It’s a self-contained wedding episode!” Jen turns to tell us. “And if you think this is happening at an inconvenient time in the season, you’re right, because that’s how weddings always are. But I’m gonna look great so let’s go.”



Also to note: Jen is going to the wedding as Shulkie. Not Jen. Shulkie. And she’s going to look fabulous in a dress Luke Jacobson made for her. Even Nikki can’t wait to hear everyone’s reactions — and yeah, she’s fine to be left behind because she’s going to get a chance to work closely with Miss Mallory on some of Jen’s cases. Sounds like a win-win for everyone.



Well, not so fast for Jen. Though she’s fallen out of touch with the bride-to-be, her childhood friend Lulu, Jen feels obligated to go. Showing up in stunning fashion, the rest of the wedding party can’t help at gawk at her new self. Except for Lulu, who is less than thrilled to see Jen arrive like this. Lulu immediately protests Jen’s appearance, making a strong case that with Jen walking around as She-Hulk all attention is gonna be on her — not the all-important bride. Might Jen mind turning back into her regular self, Just Jen?



Now wandering around as Just Jen in a dress that’s a little bit too big for her, Jen learns that she’s going to be walking down the aisle with Jonathan, who is amazing, according to everyone else. Lulu also apologizes to Jen for not catching up with her sooner and asks what she’s been up to. When Jen launches into the explanation that, you know, she’s a Super Hero now, Lulu clarifies that that’s not the gossip she wanted: Is Jen dating anyone??



However, this mundane chit-chat is quickly interrupted when Titania walks in. Jen is shocked to see her, and immediately demands to know what she wants — this is a very real wedding and Titania can’t crash it! Well, turns out Titania is actually on the invite list because she’s dating one of the groom’s friends (hmm, sure). Whatever reason she’s there, Lulu doesn’t care and starts gushing over how Titania’s so busy with her, like, 5,000 businesses? And OMG, like Titania has the time anyway to weasel her way into Lulu’s wedding just to mess with Jen?



(Yes. Yes she has the time.)



Jen can see right through this and knows exactly what’s happening. She storms outside to sit alone when she’s approached by another member of the bridal party — Josh. He strikes up a pleasant little conversation with her, joking that he didn’t get a +1 to the event in hopes of talking to a beautiful woman stuffing her face with candy nuts (that’s Jen). Sadly, their little meet-cute is interrupted when Lulu comes rushing out begging Jen to help her clean up a bunch of things since the event staff quit (…because of how Lulu was treating them).