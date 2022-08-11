Exhibit A — New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Posters

Court is now in session and it’s time to direct your attention to the latest She-Hulk: Attorney at Law posters!



The latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+ follows Jennifer Walters who is just trying to have it all — a killer job, a thriving love life, and also keep her superpowered Hulk life in check. How hard can it be to juggle life, love, and also Hulking out?



The first three posters for the series feature none other than the titular She-Hulk, along with her best friend (and paralegal) Nikki, as well as the fashionable influencer Titania. Find all three posters in the image gallery below!

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18 on Disney+.

