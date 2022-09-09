TV Shows
Published September 9, 2022

‘She-Hulk’: New Sneak Peek Brings Way More Action

A few different kinds of action, you might say.

by Rachel Paige

“I’m still Jennifer Walters. She-Hulk is just a thing that happened to me,” Jen says at the beginning of a brand new sneak peek at Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While she’s still not entirely sold on using the name (even though she’s now going to fight Titania’s silly trademark on it) she does like a few things about becoming big and green: like, the amazing hair, no hangover, walking home at night without being afraid…

But what else?

The latest look at the Disney+ series dives into what’s to come for Jen and her friends, including some familiar faces like the one and only Matt Murdock. But that’s not all! What other trouble can Jen get herself into, and then out of, before the end of the season? Find out in the video above.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 4 — Jennifer Walters vs. Donny Blaze

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 3

Jeff the Landshark Makes Big Waves on a New Series of Variant Covers

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 4

