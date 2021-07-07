‘Loki’: Sophia Di Martino on Fighting and Falling in Love

Have you ever met a female Loki? When Loki asks that of the group of Lokis he comes across in the Void, they all turn their nose up at the idea — Boastful Loki even goes so far as to say that a female Loki sounds terrifying. And honestly, for those who are unaware of who Sylvie is and what she’s capable of should be scared. Considering she grew up at the “ends of a thousand words,” she’s not afraid of anything...well, except maybe falling in love with Loki.

Introduced at the start of Marvel Studios’ Loki, viewers don’t realize it’s Sylvie — another Loki variant — under the hood who’s been traveling around on the timeline targeting the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and killing Minutemen. After the TVA enlists Loki to try and help stop the dangerous Loki Variant, Loki himself gets caught up in her mission and her personality. Sure, she might be difficult, irritating, and tries to hit him all the time, but she does start to grow on Loki.

Stepping into the role is Sophia Di Martino, a brand-new player for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s a daunting task, but so far Martino has completely won over viewers with her brash, punch-now-ask-questions-later Sylvie. And just like Loki, she certainly has some tricks up her sleeve.

To get ready for the role, Martino first looked to the source material for the character: Tom Hiddleston’s performance as Loki.

“I watched all of Tom's stuff and I got to know as much about Loki as I could,” Martino tells Marvel.com. “Then I forgot all about that and tried to create something unique. Kate Herron, the director, was, ‘Soph, do whatever you want with it. Just play. Just have fun with it.’”

Viewers meet Sylvie mid-mission on her quest to take down the TVA. “She's so angry, she's so focused,” explains Di Martino. But there are more layers to her than just that, as she quickly gives Loki a run for his money.

“She's sarcastic,” Di Martino adds. “She's sort of cutting to Loki, which is so fun to play. And she's got this fighting style, which is rough around the edges. She's not an elegant fighter.”

Sylvie is not scared to throw punches or wield her machete; her fighting style on full display throughout Episodes 3, 4, and 5. First, she’s going to try and disarm Loki with her bare hands, next she’s going to decapitate the Time Keepers with her blade, and then she’s going to try to fight off the TVA on her own.

“She's not trained like Loki is,” Di Martino continues. “She can't do some of the flourishes that he would, but she's figured out how to brawl. She's a street fighter and she loves it. That was a really great key to unlocking part of Sylvie for me, was how much she just loves a fight. She knows that she's either going to win, or if she isn't going to win, she'll survive. She's that damaged character who's dangerous because she knows she can survive.”