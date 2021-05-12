TV Shows
Published May 12, 2021

It’s Time For A Brand-New ‘Loki’ Poster

Wednesdays are the new Fridays for the God of Mischief.

by Rachel Paige

Know what time it is? Time to feast your eyes upon a brand new poster for Marvel Studios’ Loki. The God of Mischief is back, but is he up to his same old tricks? Only time will tell (pun completely intended), and in the latest look at the upcoming series Loki is front and center...and it appears that there’s more than just a few people to keep the trickster in step. 

Also, don’t bother looking for Loki on Fridays, as he’s moving to Wednesdays! The Disney+ show is slated to hit the streaming service on Wednesdays, kicking things off on June 9. Take a look at the brand new poster below! 

loki

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

Loki, Loki, Disney+

