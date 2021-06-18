TV Shows
Published June 18, 2021

Watch Tom Hiddleston Remind Everyone that Loki is the ‘Unsung Hero’ of the MCU

However, the cast of 'Loki' doesn't necessarily agree...

by Rachel Paige

Who is the MCU’s most deviously handsome and debonair character?
Who would you say is the unsung hero of the entire MCU? 
Who’s charm can’t you live without? 
Who is more powerful than all of the Avengers put together?

Hopefully, you answered LOKI to all of the above questions, because that’s the answer to them! It’s Loki! He’s the most deviously handsome and debonair character, and undoubtedly the unsung hero of the whole MCU. With a charm you just can’t live without, he’s more powerful than all of the Avengers put together. Yeah, all of them! 

Seems like a bit much? Yeah... the cast of Marvel Studios’ Loki — Owen Wilson, Wumni Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino — certainly agree. Just maybe don’t tell Tom Hiddleston about this? 

Ms. Marvel Returns in New Comic Series From Best-Selling Author Samira Ahmed

There’s No Stopping Florence Pugh’s Yelena in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Listen to the Latest Chapter of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

Save the Universe (Probably) with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff Journey From 'Iron Man 2' to 'Black Widow'

