Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on Loki’s Surprising New Friendship with Mobius

Loki Laufeyson needs a friend.

While he’s had his brother Thor by his side since they were children (even though they were often on opposing sides for the majority of it), Loki’s never really had a real friend. He’s never had someone to bounce ideas off of, or make small talk with, or even believe in him. For the most part, Loki’s been down a very isolated, solo path, and it’s a direction he willingly chose. If you ask Loki who the most important person and/or thing to him is, well, it’s himself, Loki.

That’s why it’s surprising that by end of Episode 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “The Variant,” he’s...made a friend?

For the first time ever, Loki Laufeyson has a friend and he’s found him in the most surprising of places: The Time Variance Authority. After Loki winds up within the halls of this mysterious location, he’s forced to get along with an agent there by the name of Mobius. And while it starts off as strictly a business partnership, the two slowly warm up to one another. Or as star Owen Wilson tells Marvel.com, “the courtship is bumpy.”

“The friendship between Mobius and Loki, if you can call it that, is well-earned in that they really sort of put each other through things that are grueling and upsetting,” Wilson continues. “They test each other's patience and faith. Through all that, there is sort of a mutual admiration that emerges.”

Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, notes that Mobius is maybe the first person who hasn’t judged the trickster right off the bat.

“What's so interesting about Mobius is somehow, for the first time, he's able to sit with Loki, and confront him without judgment or without any kind of emotional investment that in any way makes Loki feel drawn into a kind of turbulence or conflict. It’s quite comforting for Loki that Mobius is there [when he arrives at the TVA].”

Both Hiddleston and Wilson also note that their characters challenge one another on-screen — another first for Loki. Adversaries have certainly opposed Loki in the past via feats of strength and power, but never intellectual merits. The second Mobius sits down across from Loki in the Time Theater at the TVA, all that changes.

“Mobius challenges him, but it's not the same challenge that he's used to,” Hiddleston explains. “It's not the challenge of Thor, or the challenge of Odin, or the challenge of anybody, or the Avengers. Mobius is able to see Loki, and maybe that feeling is reassuring in quite an unexpected way for Loki."