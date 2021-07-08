TV Shows
Published July 8, 2021

'What If… ?': Watch the New Trailer Now

Enter a multiverse of infinite possibilities on August 11!

by Rachel Paige

Time. Reality. It’s changeable. 

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? has arrived and asks the question if one thing changes, what kind of ripple effects would that cause? The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. 

what if poster

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

