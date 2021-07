'What If… ?': Watch the New Trailer Now

Time. Reality. It’s changeable.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? has arrived and asks the question if one thing changes, what kind of ripple effects would that cause? The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.