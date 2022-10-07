TV Shows
Published October 7, 2022

'Werewolf by Night' is Now Streaming on Disney+

Unlock a new corner of the MCU.

by Rachel Paige

This Halloween, you can't escape the shock, the terror of Werewolf by Night 

The Marvel Studios Special Presentation is now streaming exclusively on Disney+, and we’re about to see a new side to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and this one is dark and spooky with things that go bump in the night. 

Werewolf by Night ushers in an unusual, fun, and frightening spin on the supernatural side of the MCU. The special leans heavily into the monster movies of yesteryear, creating the feeling of a scary throwback, but with a Marvel twist. 

In Werewolf by Night, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panels, Booth Events and Livestream

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Exploring Jennifer Walters' “Justified” Rage in Episode 8

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8: Jennifer Walters vs. Daredevil

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Bringing Matt Murdock into Jen Walters' Life

Comics

October is Mephisto Month at Marvel

In this article: Werewolf By Night, Werewolf By Night, Disney+

Related

TV Shows

Michael Giacchino and Kevin Feige on the New Marvel Studios Special Presentation Intro

“It's an homage, and it's a love letter to those things, when they used to take the time to say, hey, we're giving you something different here."

13 hours ago

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Exploring Jennifer Walters' “Justified” Rage in Episode 8

“Jen thinks that she can be in control of this thing that is ultimately way outside of her control."

1 day ago

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Bringing Matt Murdock into Jen Walters' Life

But, don't forget this is SHE-HULK's show.

1 day ago

Comics

Halloween Stories to Read This Season

Blade, Marvel Zombies, and Ghost Riders too—feel the fear with these scary comic stories!

2 days ago