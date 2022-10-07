This Halloween, you can't escape the shock, the terror of Werewolf by Night .

The Marvel Studios Special Presentation is now streaming exclusively on Disney+, and we’re about to see a new side to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and this one is dark and spooky with things that go bump in the night.



Werewolf by Night ushers in an unusual, fun, and frightening spin on the supernatural side of the MCU. The special leans heavily into the monster movies of yesteryear, creating the feeling of a scary throwback, but with a Marvel twist.

In Werewolf by Night, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.