'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 3

Time. Reality. It’s changeable.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the animated series features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know.

The third question to ponder: What if the world lost its Mightiest Heroes? Nick Fury struggles to assemble the Avengers after the candidates are targeted by a serial killer.

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if, exclusively on Disney+.

