TV Shows
Published August 26, 2021

'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 3

What if the Avengers never formed?

by Rachel Paige
black widow

Time. Reality. It’s changeable. 

Marvel Studios’ What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the animated series features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know.

The third question to ponder: What if the world lost its Mightiest Heroes? Nick Fury struggles to assemble the Avengers after the candidates are targeted by a serial killer. 

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if, exclusively on Disney+.

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Movies

Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos

TV Shows

What If…?: Episode 1 Multiverse Report

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’: Jeffrey Wright Talks Voicing Marvel’s Most ‘Passionate Fan’ with The Watcher

Comics

Relive Phase One Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe In New Infinity Saga Covers

'What If...?' Episode 3

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Captain Carter’s Shield

Every Super Soldier needs a shield!

1 day ago

TV Shows

'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 2

A Ravager never flies solo.

1 week ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 2

T'Challa Star-Lord never flies solo.

1 week ago

TV Shows

What If…?: Episode 1 Multiverse Report

A multiverse of infinite possibilities awaits; get ready to see Peggy Carter in a whole new way!

1 week ago