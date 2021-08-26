'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 3
What if the Avengers never formed?
Time. Reality. It’s changeable.
Marvel Studios’ What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the animated series features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know.
The third question to ponder: What if the world lost its Mightiest Heroes? Nick Fury struggles to assemble the Avengers after the candidates are targeted by a serial killer.
Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if, exclusively on Disney+.
Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer
Movies
Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos