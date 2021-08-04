TV Shows
Published August 4, 2021

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

"The stories you thought you knew are nothing like you remember.”

by Rachel Paige

There are my questions to ponder, including what is What If…? 

Marvel Studios' first animated series explores stories surrounding familiar characters we’ve all come to know and love in unfamiliar settings — with surprising twists and consequences. The series asks the question if one thing changes, what kind of ripple effects would that cause? 

Now, in a new featurette featuring Jeffrey Wright, who voices the all-seeing The Watcher, he explains what viewers will witness going down these new paths: “Reality is not a straight line. Every passing moment is a chance for a new offshoot. A new variation. In fact, there are more realities than you can possibly fathom. An infinite number of, what if? The stories you thought you knew are nothing like you remember.” 

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

