Published November 15, 2023

‘What If…?’: Unwrap New Season 2 Trailer Now

New episodes arrive each night for nine nights, beginning December 22.

by Marvel

The Watcher returns to season two of Marvel Studios’ What If…? when the animated anthology series begins streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 22. In the spirit of the holiday season, a new episode will debut nightly for nine nights. Check out the new trailer and poster—now available to share with your readers.

Season 2 of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Unwrap What If..? this holiday season. New episodes begin streaming nightly on December 22, exclusively on Disney+. 

