Published March 1, 2022

Agatha Harkness Meddles With One of Marvel's Greatest Couples in Hulking & Wiccan #1

Josh Trujillo and Jodi Nishijima’s hit Hulking & Wiccan story comes to print for the first time this June.

by Marvel

Just in time for Pride Month, the latest chapter in the saga of HULKLING & WICCAN comes to comic shops this June! First released in vertical digital format on Marvel Unlimited, writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jodi Nishijima’s acclaimed Hulkling and Wiccan Infinity Comic will be collected in a single giant-sized issue! The story presents a thrilling turning point for the two young super heroes as Agatha Harkness targets their epic cosmic romance for her own mysterious purposes… 

Hulking & Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?

Hulkling & Wiccan #1 main cover by Peach Momoko

HULKLING & WICCAN #1
Written by JOSH TRUJILLO 
Art by JODI NISHIJIMA 
Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO
On Sale 6/15

Check out the mesmerizing covers by Peach Momoko and Luciano Vecchio and pick up HULKLING & WICCAN #1 on June 15!  

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

Hulkling & Wiccan #1 variant cover by Luciano Vecchio

