Beast's Darkest Moments

Beast Sacrifices Threnody to Mister Sinister

For several years, mutantkind faced the Legacy Virus, which ravaged their population. Due to the deadliness and pervasiveness of the threat, Marvel's mutants dedicated themselves to finding a cure, including Beast—and when it came to the Legacy Virus, desperate times called for desperate measures.

Melody Jacobs, AKA Threnody, debuted in X-MEN (1991) #27 with a mutant ability that allowed her to absorb energy from the dead, which tied her closely to the Legacy Virus. This led to a battle between Nathaniel Essex, AKA Mister Sinister, and the X-Men over Threnody.

Despite Mister Sinister's nearly complete lack of ethical compunctions, Beast allowed Essex to take her and use her for his own desires. While Mister Sinister did indeed help Threnody, Beast had no way of knowing if he had condemned her to a life of horrible experimentation at the time.