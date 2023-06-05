Carnage's Terrifying Extrembiote Upgrade, Explained

Carnage. Has there ever been a more appropriately named villain?

Cletus Kasady has been waging his blood-soaked feud against the Marvel Universe since his first official appearance as Carnage in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #361 by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley. To this day, that lust for violence is as impossible to abate as his sadistic thirst for bloodshed is to quench… and it’s getting worse.

The deranged spawn of Venom has always been an insatiable abomination, hungry to collect fresh kills and new skills. In fact, right after its birth, the symbiote proved to be more adaptive than its father Venom, merging with Kasady’s blood to forge a more visceral bond with its host. This also gave its “skin” that distinctive red hue. But it didn’t stop there—Carnage continued mutating throughout the character’s horrible history.

For example, during the MAXIMUM CARNAGE event in SPIDER-MAN (1990) #36 by Terry Kavanagh and Tom Lyle, Kasady revealed the symbiote didn’t just live in his blood; it had permanently bonded with it, changing him from the inside out. This meant that, while his symbiote could be “killed,” no death it suffered would stick so long as Kasady had some form of Carnage in his veins.

Over the years, Carnage went through even more evolutions. He has absorbed other symbiotes to make himself stronger, imbued himself with dark magic from the infamous Darkhold, and was even baptized with evil energies by Knull, the eldritch god of the symbiotes, who bolstered Carnage’s power with that of an unspeakably strong symbiote dragon called Grendel.

Because of these putrid permutations, Carnage has never been more dangerous than he is now. To make matters worse, there are currently two Carnages stalking the Marvel Universe right now. But who are they… and why do they want to kill each other?