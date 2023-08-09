Meet the Children of the Vault, a Potential Future for Humanity

Children of the Vault Vs. X-Men

Created by Mike Carey and Chris Bachalo, the Children of the Vault officially debuted in X-MEN (2004) #188 and immediately proved themselves formidable by nearly killing Victor Creed, AKA Sabretooth. As readers learned, the Children of the Vault's early release from the Conquistador stemmed from HOUSE OF M (2005). At the end of that event, Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, depowered most mutants across the universe, resulting in what came to be known as M-Day. The resultant energy from M-Day allowed the Children of the Vault to emerge.

Sabretooth was aboard the Conquistador on M-Day, and in the aftermath of his battle, went to the X-Men for protection. That set Marvel's premier mutant team on a collision course with the Children of the Vault, who wanted to stop Creed from revealing their existence. Led by Sangre, the Children of the Vault attempted to first attack the X-Men by proxy, unleashing a brainwashed Northstar and Aurora on them before taking more direct action.

While their original goal had been to repopulate Earth after the destruction of both humans and mutants, the Children of the Vault chose a third path: wiping both of those groups out instead. Believing themselves the true inheritors of Earth, the Children of the Vault attempted to claim their inheritance early. Luckily, the X-Men fought them off, and Mystique successfully killed Sangre.

Although the X-Men believed they'd destroyed the Children of the Vault, Sangre came prepared with a contingency plan that sent his people went to Ecuador. There, they moved their Vault into the same Sentinel facility from which Cassandra Nova launched her devastating attack against Genosha during 2001's "E is for Extinction" arc. A woman named Cadena soon took control of the group in Sangre's absence.