The Best Stories from Daredevil’s First-Ever Series

In 1964, Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett launched the first volume of DAREDEVIL, and it ran for 380 issues until coming to an end in 1998 for the series’ Marvel Knights relaunch. DAREDEVIL (1964) set the stage for blind lawyer’s Matt Murdock’s crime fighting adventures all the way to the present, and now every single issue is available to read on Marvel Unlimited!

To celebrate the occasion, Marvel.com is taking a look back at some of the highlights from Daredevil’s first-ever series, all of which you can catch at your leisure on Marvel Unlimited.

HERE COMES THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR

Wondering where to start with DD? The beginning is almost always the best place to get in on the ground floor with Matt Murdock, so we recommend DAREDEVIL (1964) #1. The first few issues establish Matt and his supporting cast, including his lawyer partner Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, as well as an origin story for the ages. Some of Daredevil’s earliest foes include Electro, Killgrave, AKA Purple Man, and the Owl. For the first six issues, Daredevil is sporting a yellow and red costume. However, Daredevil finally got his signature red outfit in issue #7, when legendary artist Wally Wood depicted Matt’s battle with Prince Namor of Atlantis, the Sub-Mariner.