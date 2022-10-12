Daredevil's Dangerous Relationship With the Hand, Explained

The Hand Joins the Marvel Universe

Created by Frank Miller, the Hand was originally introduced in DAREDEVIL (1964) #174 as a group of mystical ninja assassins-for-hire tasked with killing Murdock. Elektra overheard the order to kill her ex-boyfriend and stepped in to defend him.

Of course, Elektra herself had a complicated relationship with the group. Years prior to that story, she had been a member of the Chaste – a group that opposed the Hand – under Stick, Murdock’s mentor. She attempted to infiltrate the cadre of mystical assassins to prove herself to Stick, but in the end, the Hand tricked her into killing one of her mentors and turned her into a deadly assassin. Eventually, Elektra left the Hand, and the ninja warriors maintained a standing order to kill her if possible.

After Bullseye murdered Elektra, the Hand attempted to resurrect her as a servant. As a result, Murdock teamed up with Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, and Stone, a member of the Chaste, to stop the group. Stick even gave his life in the resulting battle, sacrificing himself to protect his allies. While Murdock and his team defeated the Hand, the pitched battle nearly turned against them. Luckily, Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, stepped in to help his longtime enemy and claimed the act served as proof that they need one another. In the end, Murdock purified Elektra’s soul and her body disappeared.

Over the next few decades, the Hand played an occasional, but key role in Daredevil’s stories. In one notable instance, Daredevil teamed up with Danny Ketch’s Ghost Rider to stop the Hand from sacrificing several New Yorkers to the Beast, a powerful and malevolent demon worshipped by the group. Murdock was also forced to take on the Snakeroot, a secret cadre within the Hand that is responsible for some of its most nefarious deeds.