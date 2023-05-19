Meet Deacon Frost, Blade's Most Personal Enemy

Like most realities plagued by dark magic and the occult, the Marvel Universe regularly suffers infestations of netherworld ne'er-do-wells. However, none of these creatures are quite so horrifying—or plentiful—as those despicable blood-sucking baddies: vampires.

In fact, despite being banished from the universe by a spell called the Montesi Formula in DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #62 by Roger Stern and Steve Leialoha, Marvel’s Homines nocturnae population became so seething, they were able to form their own nation.

Still, some of these vampires stand out from the others. Morbius, Baron Blood, and even Dracula himself are just a few of the prominent plasma-guzzling ghouls to skulk thirstily through dark corners of the 616 and beyond, slaking their cravings on unwitting victims. But perhaps the most unique (and frankly bizarre) Marvel vampire is not the one many fans expect, despite his legendary exploits.

We’re talking about the man who killed Blade’s mother, created one of the Daywalker’s closest allies, and—in the halcyon haze of the 1970s—hatched arguably the wildest vampire coup in this or any other universe.

Yes, we’re talking about Deacon Frost, one of Marvel’s battiest vampires—and Blade’s darkest foe.