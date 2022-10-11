Meet the Bloodstones: The Occult, Monster-Hunting Family Explained

ULYSSES BLOODSTONE

The man known as Ulysses Bloodstone made his debut in MARVEL PRESENTS (1975) #1, but later stories established that Ulysses had appeared in earlier issues like STRANGE TALES (1951) #73. And, as seen in MARVEL UNIVERSE (1998) #7, he also assumed many different names over the course of his long life. Ulysses was not even his original name when he was born in the Hyborian Age, thousands of years ago.

Ulysses was originally a mortal man, and he didn’t become immortal until he encountered Ulluxy'l Kwan Tae Syn, the otherworldly servant of an entity called the Hellfire Helix. Ulysses fought Ulluxy'l Kwan Tae Syn over a meteorite with special properties that the Hellfire Helix could have used to invade the Earth. In the aftermath of their battle, a piece of the meteorite was embedded in Ulysses’ chest while the rest of his tribe was left dead. The meteorite came to be known as the Bloodstone, and Ulysses vowed vengeance no matter how long it took.

Fortunately, the Bloodstone made Ulysses immortal with enhanced strength and skills that he used to become the world’s foremost monster hunter. But he was always on the lookout for Ulluxy’l Kwan Tae Syn and the Hellfire Helix in order to avenge his family. In RAMPAGING HULK (1977) #8, Ulysses’ quest came to an end at the cost of the Bloodstone itself. Once Ulysses defeated his foes, his body returned to its natural age and he died within seconds.