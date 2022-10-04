What You Need to Know For 'The End of the Spider-Verse'

Spider-Verse

Dan Slott, Olivier Coipel, and Giuseppe Camuncoli’s “Spider-Verse” crossover ran from 2014 until 2015. The story kicked off with the Inheritors hunting down Spider-based characters across the Multiverse to steal their life forces. To accomplish their goals, the Inheritors traversed the Web of Life and Destiny, which was under the control of their captive, the Great Weaver.

The original group of Inheritors was made up of Solus and his children Bora, Verna, Brix, Daemons, Morlun, Jennix, and Karn. The lattermost of those children functioned alongside the group rather than as part of it, since he’d been cast out for his hesitation in a battle that cost his mother her life. This motivated Karn to kill Spider-Heroes in order to earn his way back into his family’s good graces.

Once they discovered what was happening, Spider-Heroes from across the Multiverse gathered to take on the Inheritors. Among them was the time-displaced Otto Octavius, who at the time was in control of the body of Earth-616’s Peter Parker. They made Earth-13 their base, as the Spider-Man on that world still possessed the Enigma Force and thus the incredible abilities of Captain Universe. Together, they formed the Spider-Army.

Around the same time, Earth-616’s Parker freed Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, from her bunker. This attracted the attention of the Inheritors, as Moon was a special Spider-Totem known as the Bride. Together with the other two major Spider-Totems—the Other and the Scion—Silk’s existence posed a major threat to the Inheritors, and the villains set their sights on Earth-616 to ensure their victory.

The Spider-Army successfully extracted Earth-616’s Parker and Moon to Earth-13, but the Inheritors soon attacked. While they successfully killed Daemos, the Spider-Army soon learned that Jennix possessed advanced cloning technology, allowing him to bring dead Inheritors back almost immediately. Solus also killed Earth-13’s Spider-Man, stealing the incredibly powerful being’s life force in the process. Finally, the Inheritors stole Earth-982’s Benjy Parker, who was the Scion.