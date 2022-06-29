Every Time Captain America Teamed Up With Deadpool

On the surface, Deadpool and Captain America might not seem like they have much in common. However, both of these heroes received their powers through secret government programs that completely transformed their bodies, which has led them to bond over that link in their quiet moments together. After a young Wade Wilson grew up idolizing the adventures of Steve Rogers, these two heroes have found themselves working alongside each other as peers who have been true friends at their closest.

In honor of Wade’s first team-up with Sam Wilson’s Captain America in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2, let’s take a closer look at some of Deadpool’s most memorable team-ups with Captain America.