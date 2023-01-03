January 4's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Shang-Chi also swings into his own #1 this week for a one-shot that will conclude Gene Luen Yang's epic story. In SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS (2023) #1, Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn’t know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Yang’s Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!

Additionally, Peter David’s tour de force through some of his greatest Hulk hits continues with a return to Joe Fixit in JOE FIXIT (2023) #1! Gone are the ripped-up shorts of the Hulk of yore—this enforcer prefers the slick suave of a striped suit, and the Hulk has traded in “monster” for “mobster” as he lends his strength to the Las Vegas casino scene. Of course, the Kingpin has his own ideas about who the toughest guy in town is, and it’s up to Spider-Man to keep the two of them from destroying Sin City!

Meanwhile, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE rages on in AVENGERS (2018) #64 by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron, where the Avengers wage their final bloody showdown with the Multiversal Masters of Evil for the fate of prehistoric Earth and the entire Marvel Age of Heroes. Not everyone will survive. Amidst the battle, Tony Stark must face his greatest enemy: his own father, the Iron Inquisitor.

Additionally, Chasm and the Goblin Queen continue spinning their DARK WEB in Christopher Cantwell and Lan Medina's GOLD GOBLIN (2022) #3. As if fighting Chasm wasn’t enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That’s right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.

And don't miss the long march towards CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #8 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero. When Captain America’s allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help: mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone…As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle’s ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!

Witness the conclusion to Gene Luen Yang's epic Shang-Chi saga, see Emma Frost team up with Captain America, watch Norman Osborn and Tony Stark reckon with their pasts, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS (2018) #64

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #8

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #45

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #3

GOLD GOBLIN (2022) #3

JOE FIXIT (2023) #1

MARAUDERS (2022) #10

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER (2022) #3

SCARLET WITCH (2023) #1

SECRET INVASION (2022) #3

SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS (2023) #1

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #4

STAR WARS (2020) #30

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN (2022) #5

X-FORCE (2019) #36

X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #5

X-MEN RED (2022) #10

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: INVASION OF THE SPIDER-SLAYERS TPB

ANT-MAN: ANT-IVERSARY TPB

AVENGERS BY BUSIEK & PEREZ OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC PEREZ FIRST ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING]

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 10 HC MCFARLANE COVER

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 3 HC

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR: HELL IN A HANDBASKET TPB

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN DELUXE EDITION TPB

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: AVENGERS #1 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 [AXE]

ANT-MAN #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #5

DAMAGE CONTROL #2

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #3

GAMBIT #3

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #3

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6

THOR #27

THUNDERBOLTS #2

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #3

X-MEN #15

