Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen: Meet the X-Men’s Most Dangerous Clone

Shortly after, Scott and Madelyne began a romantic relationship. Despite having strong feelings for Madelyne, Scott continued to doubt just who she was, thinking she may be a resurrected Jean or Phoenix. There was plenty to be suspicious about, too. Madelyne revealed to Scott she was the sole survivor of a plane crash that happened the same day Jean died, and she didn’t seem to have any memories from before the event. The villainous Mastermind later exploited Scott’s fears to make it seem as if Madelyne was the Phoenix resurrected. However, after the X-Men successfully bested Mastermind and cut through his illusions, Scott accepted his suspicions about Madelyne were unfounded and that she was just a normal, non-mutant woman.

Eventually, Scott and Madelyne married, and he retired from the X-Men to live with her in Alaska. Adventure ended up finding the two, and Madelyne briefly took on the Super Hero name Anodyne after Loki gave her the ability to heal others. After getting her powers, Madelyne revealed she was pregnant.

Retirement didn’t sit well with Scott, and the hero continued to go on missions with the X-Men. This caused a lot of conflict between him and Madelyne, which came to a head when Madelyne gave birth to her son – Nathan Summers, AKA Cable – alone while Scott was on a mission. Madelyne, upset by her husband’s absences, demanded Scott retire. Instead, he fought Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm to determine who would lead the X-Men after the disappearance of Professor Charlies Xavier. Madelyne unconsciously influenced the outcome of the fight with her latent powers and Scott lost. They then returned to Alaska.

Once again, Scott’s retirement was short-lived. After Jean returned to life, Scott abandoned Madelyne and Nathan to form X-Factor. Madelyne later took a job flying to San Francisco, bringing Nathan with her. However, once she arrived, the Marauders – a group of mutants working for Mr. Sinister – abducted Nathan and nearly killed her. For a period following that attack, Madelyne worked with the X-Men and developed a close relationship with Alex Summers, Scott’s brother.