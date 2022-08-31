Marvel Characters Who Break the Fourth Wall

While most Marvel heroes and villains are content to stay focused on the goings-on of their own world, there are a handful of fan-favorite characters who have a tendency to break the fourth wall, unafraid to direct a self-aware wink to the reader to keep them on their toes. From heroes that make in-jokes to the reader and characters that are acutely aware they live within a comic book to circumstances where the rules of the comic book medium bend to suit the story, the Marvel Universe is home to beloved characters who flirt with the borders of their fictional world.

Here are all the major Marvel characters that have memorably shattered the fourth wall, bringing a new dimension to the Marvel Universe as they actively engage with readers and invite them to join in on the fun.

She-Hulk