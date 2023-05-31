The Most Powerful Spider-Verse Characters

The Marvel Multiverse is rife with heroes, villains, and endless variants of both.

The anthology series EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE explores many of the Spider-Heroes and villains that exist across a plethora of realities. Tied together by the Web of Life and Destiny, the Spider-Verse is the vast cosmic patchwork comprised of those universes that have Spider-Heroes in them. Readers might have first been introduced to Earth-616’s Peter Parker, but he is far from the only Spider-Hero in the Marvel Multiverse.

These many realities are populated by a variety of Spider-Heroes, each with their own distinct looks and abilities. In one universe, there’s even a web-slinging Tyrannosaurus rex who goes by the moniker Spider-Rex! With so many unique Spider-Heroes throughout the Multiverse, the strength of these characters relative to one another is often the subject of debate.

Due to the infinite nature of the Spider-Verse, it would be impossible to rank every Spider-Verse character based on their abilities. Rather, this list spotlights some of the most powerful characters from across the Spider-Man mythos. While the true arbiter of strength is story, here are ten of the most powerful heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales, AKA Spider-Man (Earth-616/Earth-1610)

Miles Morales is the ultimate Spider-Man, and that’s not just because he originally protected New York City in the Ultimate Universe. On top of sharing Peter Parker’s spidey-sense and his proportional strength of a spider, Miles has two powers that his friend and mentor does not.

This friendly neighborhood Spider-Man can turn invisible and produce bioelectricity, which he calls his Venom Blast. In fact, in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5 by Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini, Miles even harnessed this bioelectricity into a sword. Taken together, these powers make Miles one of the most powerful protectors of New York City and the Spider-Verse as a whole.