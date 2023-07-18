Kamala Khan Joins the X-Men in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'

From the moment Ms. Marvel burst onto the scene in 2014, comic fans knew the Marvel Universe had gained its brightest new star!

Over the years, her impact has only embiggened with hit solo comic runs, notable stints with the Avengers and Champions, pivotal roles in crossover events, and memorable team-ups with her favorite heroes. Ms. Marvel has become a true pop culture icon, and just in time for her big screen debut later this year in Marvel Studios' The Marvels, this groundbreaking character will undergo an exciting evolution this August in MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT!

To celebrate her new status, each issue of the series will have stunning HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS brought to you by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists! Across ten covers, see Ms. Marvel in her new X-costume recreate her most iconic covers and insert herself into some of the most memorable moments in X-Men history!

Following her upcoming resurrection at the Hellfire Gala, MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT will be a new four-issue limited series that explores the Pakistani-American hero’s new role as a full-fledged X-Man! This extraordinary chapter for the character is co-written by the MCU’s own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada, writer of the recent DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL limited series and Ms. Marvel’s Disney+ series. Together, they’ll welcome readers into Kamala’s new era as she’s reborn anew as a mutant Super Hero!

After Kamala’s heroic sacrifice that saved the world in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Kamala will be brought back thanks to the miracle of mutant resurrection in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1. What a way to learn she’s a mutant! The bad news is her debut doesn’t go exactly as planned, and soon all of mutantkind will be hunted worldwide as FALL OF X grips the Marvel Universe!

Into this thrilling age of hate and fear, Kamala will have a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to mutant culture! Amidst the action, behold an inspirational journey of self-discovery as Kamala explores this long-hidden truth about herself and realizes how it overlaps and interacts with other aspects of her identity.

"Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored—only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy," Vellani told Entertainment Weekly. "Hopefully, those readers who are kind of getting into the comics after the Disney+ show are going to have something fun to look forward to on shelves."

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1