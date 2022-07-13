The New X-Men Lineup Revealed

X-MEN #13

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by C.F. VILLA

Colors by MATT MILLA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Design Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Trading Card Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 8/17

Be there for the new team’s incredible first outing when X-MEN #13 arrives on August 17!

