'A.X.E.: Judgement Day' Artist Valerio Schiti Unleashes the Primordial Terror of The Hex

MARVEL.COM: How do these Hex designs reflect each one’s personality? Which was your favorite to draw, and why?

VALERIO SCHITI: Kieron Gillen and I talked a lot about the look of the Hex, dozens of emails were sent to answer a simple question: what do they look like?

They should be archetypes, with a clear reference to the elements and to nature. I did a few preliminary sketches and Kieron wrote their personalities starting from there, then I defined the design a little more… and so on. We felt like two archeologists, digging, helping each other to discover the traces of those ancient creatures.

In the end, their final look remembers some classical creatures and monsters, but our idea was: what if it’s the other way around? What if Eternals summoned them in the past and our ancestors saw them? To witness the existence of the Hex is fuel for nightmares and legends so maybe they’re the very origin of some human myths, and consequently of a part of human culture.

They have unique anatomies, with strange joints and weird proportions, so it’s always fun to draw them, but, if I have to pick one, I’d say that Rheaka the Centaurus is my favorite. I love those geometric shoulders!

MARVEL.COM: Your character sheets include some of your sources of inspiration for these designs. Which one surprised you the most, and why?

VALERIO SCHITI: The Hex are fascinating creatures, a living enigma, that’s why the most surprising to me is also the most ambiguous: Syne the Memotaur.

She’s one of the most dangerous and powerful of the Hex, every step she takes brings fire and destruction… and yet, hidden inside a faceless, scary head, there’s a curious, creative mind.

Of course she alone can easily burn an entire island to the ground… let’s say Krakoa, for example. I’ll give you that. But also, she can compose beautiful, inspired psychic epic poems while she’s doing it! Isn’t she lovely?