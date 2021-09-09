Introducing Marvel’s Infinity Comics
Told in a visionary vertical format! Read these brand-new comics from Marvel's top creators, exclusively on Marvel Unlimited.
A new frontier in digital comics has arrived on Marvel Unlimited.
As announced today, the all-new, all-different Marvel Unlimited has unveiled a new supercharged app with the same instant access to over 29,000 digital comics—in addition to Marvel’s Infinity Comics!
Infinity Comics are brand-new, weekly stories from Marvel’s top creators told in visionary vertical format. These exclusive Infinity Comics can only be found on Marvel Unlimited, in-universe stories designed for phone and tablet starring the X-Men, Captain America, Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Venom, Carnage, Deadpool, and more.
This is a Marvel first in the digital comics landscape, a dramatic departure from anything we’ve done before, and a continuation of our history of innovation! Writers and artists like Jonathan Hickman, Declan Shalvey, Skottie Young, Alyssa Wong, Nathan Stockman, Kelly Thompson, Gerry Duggan, and Lucas Werneck offer a breadth of content for long-time readers and newcomers alike—something for everyone is on the horizon with the Infinity Comics lineup.
With 27 Infinity Comics on the all-new app, and over 100 issues planned for release by the end of the year, start your Infinity Comics reading on Marvel Unlimited now. Or, sample the first issue of X-MEN UNLIMITED #1 for free!
X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC
From the minds of Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey comes the latest X-Men series from the Reign of X, a volume of rotating adventures starring Krakoa’s many mutants! In its first story arc, Wolverine takes A.I.M. to save one of his closest friends and colleagues, but this space station battle quickly devolves into more than Logan bargained for.
“Declan and I were pretty obsessive about stressing what we can do within the [Infinity] format and we think X-fans will be happy with the result,” says series writer Jonathan Hickman of X-MEN UNLIMITED. “I’m always up for trying out new ways to make stories, and this turned out to be a very interesting format.”
Read the first issue for free, and continue this series weekly on Marvel Unlimited!
IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC
Jeff is many things: a Land Shark. Deadpool's (maybe) best friend. Your new favorite Marvel hero. Follow Jeff the Land Shark weekly as he takes the Marvel Universe by storm (and sea) in a new series by fan-favorite creators Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru!
From snow days, tulip fields, to Thanksgiving feasts—Jeff the Land Shark has his own series chock full of adventures and is here to stay! Read issues #1 and #2 of IT’S JEFF on the MU app!
GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC
Creators Skottie Young and Dax Gordine present GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS! Join your favorite Marvel heroes (and maybe a few villains!) at their littlest bests as they star in weekly adventures that span the Marvel Universe.
Issues #1 and #2 are available to read today, starring Giant-Sized Little Marvel Iron Man and Captain America! Who else is set to make an appearance? Get ready for Doom (and gloom) and a Rocket in space!
CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC
Captain America: Steve Rogers has one mission: To save liberty against a racing clock. A violent group has taken possession of the Liberty Bell—and demanded an audience with America’s Sentinel of Liberty! Creators Jay Edidin and Nico Leon present this thriller that pushes Steve Rogers to the outer limits of his resolve.
Read issues #1 and #2 now!
SHANG-CHI INFINITY COMIC
Shang-Chi. White Fox. Marvel’s greatest fighter teams with Ami Han, spy and Super Hero, to combat a deadly poison that has been unleashed across the world. Can Shang-Chi and his partner in crimefighting stop this evil at its source before it’s too late? STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA writer Alyssa Wong pairs with artist Nathan Stockman on this breakneck run.
The complete arc, issues #1-4, are available to read right now.
BLACK WIDOW INFINITY COMIC
The Black Widow and Hawkeye star in “Easter Egg Hunt!” You know Natasha Romanoff as the world’s greatest super-spy—cold, calculating, and efficient. But what happens when a mission gets personal? Discover an untold piece of the Romanoff legend in this Infinity Comics one-shot!
AMAZING FANTASY PRELUDE INFINITY COMIC
A prequel to the upcoming AMAZING FANTASY series by creator Kaare Andrews! Years ago, in a moment of contemplation, Wolverine is set upon and ushered into a journey of AMAZING FANTASY! The past catches up in spectacular fashion as Wolverine stares down demons, old loves, and monsters old and new.
SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE INFINITY COMIC
Read issues #1-5 in full!
Starring Mary Jane Watson! With her circle of friends and recent relationship left in disrepair, MJ is on the market once again! But who will she choose to be the next object of her affections: Peter Parker, her bookish-but-sweet tutor and newly-minted friend—or that dangerous, exciting crimefighter in red and blue tights, Spider-Man?
INFINITY COMICS PRIMERS
The revamped origins of your favorite Marvel heroes including Spider-Man: Peter Parker, Venom, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Black Panther, Moon Girl, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Gwen! Writer Robbie Thompson and a cast of exceptional artists offer these character starting points for new readers!
Get the full starting lineup of Infinity Comics below, and stay tuned to Marvel.com for more breaking news around these exclusive, vertical stories!
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #1
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #2
- GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC #1
- GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC #2
- IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #1
- IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #2
- SHANG-CHI INFINITY COMIC #1
- SHANG-CHI INFINITY COMIC #2
- SHANG-CHI INFINITY COMIC #3
- SHANG-CHI INFINITY COMIC #4
- CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC #1
- CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC #2
- BLACK WIDOW INFINITY COMIC #1
- AMAZING FANTASY PRELUDE INFINITY COMIC #1
- SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE INFINITY COMIC #1
- SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE INFINITY COMIC #2
- SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE INFINITY COMIC #3
- SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE INFINITY COMIC #4
- SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE INFINITY COMIC #5
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
- BLACK PANTHER INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
- CAPTAIN MARVEL INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
- MOON KNIGHT INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
- MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
- MS. MARVEL INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
- VENOM INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
- SPIDER-GWEN INFINITY COMIC PRIMER
