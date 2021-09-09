Introducing Marvel’s Infinity Comics

From the minds of Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey comes the latest X-Men series from the Reign of X, a volume of rotating adventures starring Krakoa’s many mutants! In its first story arc, Wolverine takes A.I.M. to save one of his closest friends and colleagues, but this space station battle quickly devolves into more than Logan bargained for.

“Declan and I were pretty obsessive about stressing what we can do within the [Infinity] format and we think X-fans will be happy with the result,” says series writer Jonathan Hickman of X-MEN UNLIMITED. “I’m always up for trying out new ways to make stories, and this turned out to be a very interesting format.”

[RELATED: The X-Men Are Now Unlimited]

Read the first issue for free, and continue this series weekly on Marvel Unlimited!

IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC