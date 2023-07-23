SDCC 2023: The Women of Marvel Assemble at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Big news, an exclusive giveaway, and spotlight on Marvel's upcoming women-led projects! An all-new character-focused season of the Women of Marvel podcast returns in September, plus new comics 'Spider-Gwen: On Tour', 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi', and more!
On Sunday, July 23, an inspiring line-up of Marvel talent took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for the Women of Marvel panel.
The impressive line-up of speakers included Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah Brunstad, Sana Amanat (Executive Producer, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: On Tour, Marvel’s Voices: Echo), and Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi).
The fan-favorite discussion covered topics including what it's like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects. Fans in the audience were the first to learn the exciting news that an all-new, character-centric season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Wednesday, September 6!
Check out some of the panel’s exciting announcements below!
- Spider-Gwen: On Tour #1 written by Melissa Flores, art by Enid Balám, on sale December 2023.
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #3 written by Jody Houser, art by Salvador Larroca, on sale November 2023.
- Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics including:
- Marvel Meow #13 by writer, artist, and colorist Nao Fuji, launches July 28.
- Love Unlimited: Gambit & Rogue #61 written by Preeti Chhibber, art by Carola Borelli, launches August 3.
- Avengers Unlimited #58 written by Kalinda Vazquez, art by Alba Glez and Walden Wong, launches August 8.
- X-Men Unlimited #100 written by Steve Foxe and Stephanie Williams, art by Noemi Vettori, launches August 14.
- Marvel’s Voices: Echo #64 written by Melissa Flores, art by Kyle Charles, launches August 16.
- Marvel’s Voices: Nightshade #71 written by Stephanie Williams, art by Hector Barros, launches Fall 2023.
For the latest news and more information on Women of Marvel, please visit marvel.com/women-of-marvel.
SPIDER-GWEN: ON TOUR #1 (of 4)
Written by Melissa Flores
Art by Enid Balám
Variant Cover by David Nakayama
Ongoing Series, On Sale December 2023
TIME TO FACE THE MUSIC!
The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. Featuring new versions of some of your favorite characters!
STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #3 (of 6)
Written by Jody Houser
Art by Salvador Larroca
Cover by Phil Noto
Ongoing Series, On Sale November 2023
ESCAPE FROM PLANET MAPUZO!
As OBI-WAN searches for allies to help him evade THE EMPIRE... he must face his greatest failure: DARTH VADER!
MARVEL MEOW #13
Writer, Artist and Colorist: Nao Fuji
Launching July 28 on Marvel Unlimited
LOVE UNLIMITED: GAMBIT & ROGUE #61
Written by Preeti Chhibber
Art by Carola Borelli
Colored by Carlos Lopez
Launching August 3 on Marvel Unlimited
AVENGERS UNLIMITED #58
Written by Kalinda Vazquez
Art by Alba Glez, Walden Wong
Colored by Erick Arciniega
Launching August 8 on Marvel Unlimited
X-MEN UNLIMITED #100
Written by Steve Foxe and Stephanie Williams
Art by Noemi Vettori
Colored by Pete Pantazis
Launching August 14 on Marvel Unlimited
MARVEL’S VOICES: ECHO #64
Written by Melissa Flores
Art by Kyle Charles
Colored by Carlos Lopez
Launching August 16 on Marvel Unlimited
MARVEL’S VOICES: NIGHTSHADE #71
Written by Stephanie Williams
Art by Hector Barros
Colored by Andrew Dalhouse
Coming to Marvel Unlimited Fall 2023
