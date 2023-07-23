SDCC 2023: The Women of Marvel Assemble at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

On Sunday, July 23, an inspiring line-up of Marvel talent took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for the Women of Marvel panel.

The impressive line-up of speakers included Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah Brunstad, Sana Amanat (Executive Producer, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: On Tour, Marvel’s Voices: Echo), and Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi).

The fan-favorite discussion covered topics including what it's like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects. Fans in the audience were the first to learn the exciting news that an all-new, character-centric season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Wednesday, September 6!

Check out some of the panel’s exciting announcements below!